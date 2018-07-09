Female jogger spots attempted rapist again in Bronx park

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the attempted rape of a female jogger in a Bronx park.Officials said the 35-year-old victim was jogging in Bronx River Forest Park just before 8 a.m. on Monday.The suspect got behind her, placed his hand over her mouth and his arm across her chest as he tried to pull her backwards, the victim told authorities.The victim fought him off as she feared he would rape her and ran into the park as she yelled for help. Then, as she made her way out of the park, she spotted him again and managed to take a picture with her phone.The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 17 to 25 years old, with a slim build who was last seen wearing a white hooded sweater, black shorts and white sneakers.The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------