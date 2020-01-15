Female off-duty officer hit in face with bicycle chain on subway platform in Manhattan

By
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A female off-duty officer was attacked by a masked man on a Manhattan subway platform. as the doors of her train opened.

It happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday while she was on a northbound 2 train as it approached Park Place.

The woman was riding the train, and when the doors opened, the attacker threw a bicycle chain and struck her in the face from the platform.

The man then got on the same train and they traveled one stop to Chambers Street where he got off and ran away.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to the hospital after suffering pain and bruising to her face.

Police say shortly after that incident, someone was robbed at the Chambers Street station by a man fitting the same description.

The suspect is described as 6 feet 2 inches, 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a white mask, a green jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

