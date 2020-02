Female library security guard dies after shocking stabbing in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- A woman has died after she was stabbed repeatedly inside a library in Spring Valley. Officials still don't know what led to the deadly attack.The incident was reported at the Finkelstein Memorial Library on Chestnut Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday The 52-year-old female security guard was sitting at her post on the third floor when with no warning, a man attacked her with a knife.When the victim screamed she couldn't breathe, onlookers attempted CPR as two library patrons wrestled the attacker to the floor so police could take him away.Witnesses said the attack was horrific to watch and the man had a smirk on his face.The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Blanchard Glaudin, 25, of Spring Valley, was arraigned on second-degree murder charges.Investigators say they believe the suspect knew the victim as someone who visited the library, but they are still trying to understand why he would murder her.Her coworkers are wondering why this tragic event happened."We're really devastated, all of us who knew her both inside and outside the library, it's such a huge loss. It's also frightening when it happens to one of your security people, it alarms you," said Christine Ball, the victim's coworker. "It's just a profound loss for us, it really really is.""It's just unbelievable, this is a place where people bring their children and family and they sit and enjoy the library," said Oney Barron, the victim's friend. "This is a place where it should not be where we're going to need additional security just to protect us."Glaudin is due back in court on Monday.Sen. David Carlucci, D-Rockland County, released the following statement:----------