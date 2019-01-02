13-year-old girl stabs 14-year-old boy in Bronx high school cafeteria, police say

Sandra Bookman has more on the stabbing at a high school in the Bronx.

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
A 13-year-old student is in custody after a 14-year-old student was stabbed in the cafeteria of a Bronx high school.

The incident was reported at Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science around noon on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old male was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The 13-year-old female was taken into custody. Charges against her are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

