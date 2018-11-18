Ferry crew, Coast Guard rescue 4 boaters off New Jersey coast

Sandy Hook, N.J. (Shutterstock)

SANDY HOOK, New Jersey --
U.S. Coast Guard officials say a commercial ferry helped rescue four people from a sinking boat off the New Jersey coast.

A mayday call went out just before 4 p.m. Saturday from a 21-foot pleasure boat that was taking on water near Sandy Hook Bay.

The Coast Guard launched boats from its Sandy Hook and New York stations.

The Coast Guard says a Seastreak ferry arrived first, and crew members helped the four people onto the ferry.

Coast Guard crew members arrived a few minutes later and transferred the four people to their rescue boat before the distressed vessel capsized.

All four people were wearing life jackets, and no injuries were reported.

Related Topics:
boat accidentferrywater rescueSandy HookMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
