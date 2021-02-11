NY to fast-track fertility coverage for same-sex couples

Current insurance law already requires insurers to cover fertility services.
But Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Department of Financial Services to ensure that insurers begin covering fertility services immediately without couples having to first cover six to 12 months of out-of-pocket expenses for treatments including testing and donor insemination.
The state said it's received complaints of some same-sex couples facing such barriers, unlike heterosexual couples.
Under Cuomo's direction, the Department of Financial Services will direct insurers to provide immediate coverage for fertility services for same-sex couples.
Top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa said the move will expand "access to safe and affordable fertility treatments."
"Family planning is a profoundly personal and emotional journey and it should not be made harder by bureaucracy," DeRosa said.
