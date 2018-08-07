Sources say a fetus was discovered on an American Airlines flight at LaGuardia Airport.After the flight arrived from Charlotte and passengers deplaned Monday night, the cleaning crew made the discovery in the bathroom Tuesday morning, sources say.The plane was being held at Terminal B while the medical examiner's office responded to the scene."The OCME can confirm we're investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release cause and manner of death upon determination," a spokesperson with the medical examiner's office said.A spokesperson with American Airlines released the following statement:"As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are working actively with law enforcement on the investigation. Please contact law enforcement for additional information."----------