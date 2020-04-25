Fiery chain-reaction crash causes New Jersey home to erupt in flames

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a fiery chain-reaction crash in New Jersey on Friday night involving a tractor-trailer and a gas station. It ended with a home next to the gas station going up in flames.It appears that a car and the tractor-trailer got into a crash by the gas station on South Elmora Avenue in Elizabeth, struck a light pole, and then crashed into a house.There may be some sort of gas leak involved.The flames were under control around 10 p.m., but the house was completely destroyed.There is no word on any injuries.