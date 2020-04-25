Fiery chain-reaction crash causes New Jersey home to erupt in flames

By Eyewitness News
ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a fiery chain-reaction crash in New Jersey on Friday night involving a tractor-trailer and a gas station. It ended with a home next to the gas station going up in flames.

It appears that a car and the tractor-trailer got into a crash by the gas station on South Elmora Avenue in Elizabeth, struck a light pole, and then crashed into a house.

There may be some sort of gas leak involved.

The flames were under control around 10 p.m., but the house was completely destroyed.

There is no word on any injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elizabethunion countygas leakfireaccident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group donates iPads to NYC hospital to connect patients with family
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Kansas farmer gifts Gov. Cuomo with mask to fight COVID-19
New Jersey allows renters to use security deposits to pay rent
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Giants select Xavier McKinney; Jets trade down, take Denzel Mims
New Jersey confirmed COVID-19 cases top 100,000
Show More
7 On Your Side: Best and worst money moves during the pandemic
Hospitalizations down, deaths lower at 422 in NY
NYC mayor believes 15-20% of New Yorkers already exposed to virus
LI man charged with hoarding, price-gouging PPE
NY hospital credits proning for giving COVID-19 patients new hope
More TOP STORIES News