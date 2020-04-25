ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a fiery chain-reaction crash in New Jersey on Friday night involving a tractor-trailer and a gas station. It ended with a home next to the gas station going up in flames.
It appears that a car and the tractor-trailer got into a crash by the gas station on South Elmora Avenue in Elizabeth, struck a light pole, and then crashed into a house.
There may be some sort of gas leak involved.
The flames were under control around 10 p.m., but the house was completely destroyed.
There is no word on any injuries.
Fiery chain-reaction crash causes New Jersey home to erupt in flames
