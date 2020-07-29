Traffic

Fiery crash on I-78 in Union, New Jersey leaves BMW driver dead

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver is dead after a car slammed into the back of tractor trailer on I-78 and burst into flames.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate in Union, New Jersey.

The driver of a BMW was trapped after the car became wedged under the back of the big rig.

Local exits of I-78 East from Route 24 through the Garden State Parkway were shut down for several hours.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew jerseyunionnew jerseyfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan
Helicopter to survey water after Long Island shark sightings
Upper West Side NYPD cruiser fire deemed suspicious
AccuWeather: Still hot Wednesday but not as humid
Man arrested after 2 deadly shootings in Brooklyn
Ex-college football player shot in front of NYC deli
Police release new photos of NYC chokehold robbery suspect
Show More
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
80-year-old NYC woman credits bad fall for saving her life
Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYC seal should be re-examined
Woman stabbed to death trying to break up fight in NYC: Police
More TOP STORIES News