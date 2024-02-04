2026 FIFA World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- The 2026 World Cup final will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

FIFA made the announcement Sunday at a Miami television studio, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on June 11.

The U.S. team will play its opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on June 12, then travel to Seattle's Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi.

The third-place game will be at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.