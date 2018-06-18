Fight at Long Island house party leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristine Thorne reports from North Bellport on the fatal shooting at a party.

NORTH BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a party on Long Island Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Doane Avenue in North Bellport.

Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call of a fight between guests at the party and a group of uninvited people.

When police arrived, they found two men, who were guests at the party, with gunshot wounds outside of the home.

The victims were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where one of the men, identified as 50-year-old James Skinner, of Queens, was pronounced dead.

The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
partyshootingNorth BellportSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News