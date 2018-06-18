Fight at Long Island house party leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a party on Long Island Sunday night.The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Doane Avenue in North Bellport.Authorities say officers responded to a 911 call of a fight between guests at the party and a group of uninvited people.When police arrived, they found two men, who were guests at the party, with gunshot wounds outside of the home.The victims were transported to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where one of the men, identified as 50-year-old James Skinner, of Queens, was pronounced dead.The other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------