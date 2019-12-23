Fight at New Jersey mall sparks panic, false reports of shots fired: Police

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a popular mall in New Jersey after a fight sparked panic and false reports of shots fired.The incident was reported at The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.Officials with the Elizabeth Police Department said the initial reports of shots fired were a false alarm. A fight broke out which led to a temporary lockdown, but everything was cleared.No injuries were reported and it is unclear at this time if any arrests were made.Few other details were released.----------