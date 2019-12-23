ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities responded to a popular mall in New Jersey after a fight sparked panic and false reports of shots fired.
The incident was reported at The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.
Officials with the Elizabeth Police Department said the initial reports of shots fired were a false alarm. A fight broke out which led to a temporary lockdown, but everything was cleared.
No injuries were reported and it is unclear at this time if any arrests were made.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Fight at New Jersey mall sparks panic, false reports of shots fired: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News