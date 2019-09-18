Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person slashed another after a fight in front of a Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell.
The two got into a dispute at or near a Taco Bell at Eighth Avenue and W 36th Street just after 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
A witness said that after two men exchanged dirty looks, they began exchanging blows.
Witness claim that when the pair fell on the ground, then one of the men took out a box cutter and began slashing the other.
The victim was slashed in the face and hands but not seriously injured.
He went to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The attacker fled south on Eight Avenue but was quickly taken into custody. His identity has not been released.
