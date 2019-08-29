Fight over bicycle on subway led to slashing in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- There was a violent attack in a Bronx subway station.

The man first attacked the victim with a cane, and then took out a sharp object.

It happened at the Hunts Point subway station on Saturday, August 17th around 7:20 p.m.

The whole thing started over an argument about a bicycle.

Police say the attacker took out the sharp object and slashed the 36-year-old man across his hand and back.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

