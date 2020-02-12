$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Edison, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4535954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Someone purchased a Mega-Millions ticket in Middlesex County, New Jersey that won Tuesday night's $202 million Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials confirms.The ticket was bought at the Quick Stop Food Store in Edison. The store will receive a bonus check for being a "lucky retailer."The first Mega Millions jackpot won in 2020 matched all six numbers drawn on February 11 - the white balls 4, 6, 32, 52 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 6. The lucky ticket holder wins the estimated $202 million jackpot ($142.2 million cash).In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, one ticket, sold in West Virginia, matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million.The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Ohio on December 17; The Great Hope Trust claimed that $375 million prize. During this jackpot run, there were more than 7.8 million winning tickets sold since December 17, including the jackpot winner and 17 other tickets with prize values of $1 million or more.It's the third Mega Millions jackpot win in New Jersey in as many years.The state's biggest lottery winner, Richard Wahl of Vernon, won the $533 million Mega Millions jackpot on March 30, 2018.A year later, Alpha resident Michael Weirsky won the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot. He almost lost the prize after he left the ticket on the store counter.The next drawing on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, resets to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million ($28.1 million cash).Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.----------