It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing.The jackpot has now climbed to $321 million for the next drawing on Christmas night. That's a cash option of $193 million, before taxes.There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------