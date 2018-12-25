MEGA MILLIONS

$321 million up for grabs in Christmas night Mega Millions drawing

It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot has now climbed to $321 million for the next drawing on Christmas night. That's a cash option of $193 million, before taxes.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

