$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A $530 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in San Diego, according to the California Lottery Friday night.

The single winning ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated jackpot of $530 million with a cash option of $345.2 million. It's the largest jackpot won since the $1.5 billion jackpot last October, and the seventh largest in the history of the game.

The ticket was sold at Sorrento Deli Mart, located a short walk from the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course.

The winning numbers are: 17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2

The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won in Missouri on March 12.

In addition to the jackpot-winning ticket, there were 1,711,340 other winning tickets at all prize levels. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's $1 million second prize; they were sold in Arizona, California and Washington.

The next drawing on Tuesday, June 11, resets to its starting value of $40 million.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
