$550 million up for grabs as Powerball jackpot soars for Wednesday drawing

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A whopping $550 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, as the jackpot continues to soar.

The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.

His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The jackpot for Wednesday, March 20, now stands at $550 million.

The winning numbers for the $495 million jackpot on Saturday night were 30, 34, 39, 53, 67 and a Powerball of 11.

WATCH WEDNESDAY'S DRAWING LIVE RIGHT BEFORE EYEWITNESS NEWS AT 11:00 P.M.

The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history, anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.

A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

