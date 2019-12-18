1 ticket in Ohio wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

A lucky Ohio Lottery player hit the jackpot in Tuesday night's $372 million Mega Millions drawing.A $1 million second prize ticket was purchased in East Hampton, New York.Tuesday's jackpot of $372 million, with a cash value of $251.6 million, was the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.The winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2The winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle, located at 8388 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. It's the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot has been won six times to date in 2019, with winners in six different states: New York ($437 million on January 1), New Jersey ($273 million on March 1), Missouri ($50 million on March 12), California ($522 million on June 7), New Hampshire ($168 million on July 23), and Texas ($225 million on September 24). The lucky winner in New Hampshire was that state's very first Mega Millions jackpot winner.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.----------