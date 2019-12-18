Personal Finance

1 ticket in Ohio wins $372 million Mega Millions jackpot

A lucky Ohio Lottery player hit the jackpot in Tuesday night's $372 million Mega Millions drawing.

A $1 million second prize ticket was purchased in East Hampton, New York.

Tuesday's jackpot of $372 million, with a cash value of $251.6 million, was the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

The winning numbers were 22-30-53-55-56, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

The winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle, located at 8388 Tyler Boulevard in Mentor. It's the 20th Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Ohio since the Ohio Lottery began selling Mega Millions in 2002.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.


The Mega Millions jackpot has been won six times to date in 2019, with winners in six different states: New York ($437 million on January 1), New Jersey ($273 million on March 1), Missouri ($50 million on March 12), California ($522 million on June 7), New Hampshire ($168 million on July 23), and Texas ($225 million on September 24). The lucky winner in New Hampshire was that state's very first Mega Millions jackpot winner.

RELATED: Which state in the area is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?

Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Head-on wrong way crash on Long Island leaves 2 dead
Police investigate robberies near scene of Barnard student's murder
AccuWeather: Cold blast coming
Sidewalk shed goes up where falling debris killed NYC woman
Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote
Overturned box truck snarls morning commute on LIE
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine faces sentencing
Show More
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Father of missing 1-year-old named suspect in disappearance
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
More TOP STORIES News