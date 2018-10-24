MEGA MILLIONS

1 winning ticket sold in Mega Millions $1.6 billion jackpot

Derick Waller reports that there are 6 second place winners in our area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The winning numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the biggest lottery prize of all-time, the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and there is just one winning ticket.

The ticket was sold in South Carolina. However, there were 36 second place million dollar winning tickets. Four of those were in New York and two in New Jersey.

The winning numbers were: 28, 70, 5, 62, 65 and the Mega Ball was 5.

The cash payout for the jackpot winner is an estimated $913.7 million.
The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

There had been 25 drawings without a jackpot winner since then, but there have been more than 34.4 million winning tickets sold across the game's nine prize levels.

The odds of winning the $1.6 billion jackpot were currently 1 in 302,575,350, and The Washington Post reports that at least 75 percent of the possible combinations had been sold.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

Lottery players will have another chance to get rich quick on Wednesday night when $620 million will be up for grabs in the Powerball lottery.

