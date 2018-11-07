Three lucky New Yorkers came forward to receive their winnings Wednesday as they became the state's newest lottery millionaires.The New York Lottery distributed $26.6 million in prize checks at its customer service center in Manhattan.The biggest prize went to 42-year-old Kimberly To-Mejia of Staten Island, who was the sole winner of the $11.6 million jackpot from the September 22 Lotto drawing.She said she normally plays Powerball and Mega Millions but playing a different game paid off in a big way."I wasn't winning anything on Powerball or Mega Millions, so I decided to give Lotto a try," said To-Mejia. "I checked my ticket a few weeks after the drawing and couldn't believe my eyes!"Choosing to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment, her net check totaled about $4.7 million.To-Mejia said she would use the money to take care of her children and take a long European vacation.The winning ticket was purchased at the 86th Street Grocery and Snacks in Brooklyn.Another winner was Janet Pruitt from Brooklyn, who won $75 on some Lottery scratch-off tickets and decided to use the winnings to buy two more $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular tickets.One of those tickets contained the jackpot winning combination, earning Pruitt $10 million. Pruitt will receive a net check totaling $6,330,400 after required withholdings.33-year-old Grigoriy Shuba from Brooklyn won the $5 million top prize on the Set for Life scratch-off game.Shuba purchased his ticket at Quentin Grocery at 1690 East 16th Street in Brooklyn.----------