7 On Your Side: Delivery reimbursement scams

COVID closures and weather collided with unprecedented online orders to create this perfect wintry mix of disappointment. If you're still waiting on packages or got them after Christmas:
First, don't click on texts or emails offering reimbursement for delayed delivery.
ID thieves are targeting shipping customers with enticing links that say US Postal Service, FedEx, UPS, even Amazon, but it's a scam.
If you get a personalized message saying, sorry click here for your refund, from the shipper, delete it.
UPS is only offering refunds to customers requesting money back by either by calling 1-800-PICK-UPS (1-800-742-5877) and say "Refund," or by logging into the UPS Billing Center and selecting Request a Refund.
You need to do that within 15 calendar days of the scheduled delivery date or the date listed on the tracking details or proof of delivery, whichever is later.
FedEx has suspended its money-back guarantee.
There is some good news for customers of Walmart and Amazon. Both retail giants are compensating customers for delays.
Walmart is offering gift cards and Amazon is giving customers a $20 account credit, in addition to the customary Amazon late delivery refund.
Prime customers should also inquire about getting an additional month of services for free.
Don't google or search for Customer Service Numbers. There are so many phony websites that look like Apple or Amazon but aren't the right number.
Instead, always log-in to your account for the correct numbers and links.
Never provide someone your username or password.
FedEx, UPS, and Amazon representatives said they never send out communication asking for you to verify who you are and they're far too busy right now to send out unsolicited refunds.
