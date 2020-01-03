7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side gets $1 million back for viewers for 6th year in a row

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been another banner year for our team here at 7 On Your Side. We spent the last 12 months righting wrongs and getting refunds and restitution -- from the smallest reward to huge pay days, it all added up.

Two of our top results that netted the most money may have also helped save lives.

We helped two breast cancer survivors; one denied coverage of critical MRIs, the other owed a student loan cancer deferment. We fought an insurance company and the US Department of Education, making a difference of more than $ $171,500.

Much of our work continues with defunct car dealerships who have left customers in the lurch with warranties customers say were worthless, or trade-ins that weren't paid off.

Our series of reports resulted in getting a combined $164,842 in refunds and restitution plus new regulations. The New Jersey State Assembly will vote on a consumer trade-in protection bill that will make car buying experience safer for consumers.

And in Albany, another bill based on Queens homeowners we helped who were out out tens of thousands after stray current caused mysterious copper pipe pitting. After we got involved, Verizon paid up for damages, while admitting no liability.

We solved a trio of separate hit and runs, one by carrying around a single clue left behind a broken side mirror, following the trail until we found the owner of car who paid for damages.

And our most touching moments - helping people who perhaps needed our help the most. We helped a lady suffering from MS to get her car un-booted. We got new braille signs in the stairwell for one blind viewer. We got the elevator fixed for a 100-year-old lady who lived on the fifth floor. And we helped get the buzzer fixed for one lady who could barely walk.

This year we have helped viewers get back a grand total of $1,022,240. For the sixth year in a row we celebrate breaking a million for you. With your help, we hope to do it again in 2020!

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financelost moneymoneysaver7 on your sidescam
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Tips for getting '2020 vision' to bag the best deals of January
Tips for making the most of holiday gift returns
Nordstrom steps up after couple can't redeem expired gift cards
Tips for spotting fake online product reviews
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
70-year-old woman killed in Brooklyn hit and run
2 dead, service suspended after NJ Transit train hits car
NYPD on alert in wake of airstrike that killed Iranian general
Woman says NJ Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
PD: Carjacker drove wrong-way on highway, linked to 3 robberies
Worker dies after pinned between dumpster, concrete wall in NJ
NYC parking meters rejecting credit cards
Show More
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
44-year-old man on e-bike fatally struck by tractor trailer in NJ
Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on 6 counts of attempted murder
2 dead, dozens homeless after fire at NJ apartment building
Schools chancellor, first lady talk hate crimes with students
More TOP STORIES News