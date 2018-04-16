7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: How to avoid getting ripped off in the newest tax scam

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Nina Pineda has the latest on the newest scam.

Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK (WABC) --
She was scared out of her life savings, more than $19,000. That's what happened to the latest victim of an ultra-elaborate IRS scheme.

"I was trying to do the right thing," said Liz Hogg, who was threatened with an arrest unless she settled a debt to the IRS - taxes on her student loans, specifically.

Liz was scammed by a woman scammer who spoofed a police department number upstate, claiming to be an FBI agent.

"She said I would be arrested," recalled Hogg. "It was scary. The warrant existed because I failed to respond to any of the IRS mailings about the taxes I owe them. She mentioned the tax form and I remembered ignoring it."

Believing she was guilty, the caller explained the charges against her would be dropped if she acted right away.

"She said the IRS had government verified voucher cards," said Hogg. "And I would have to buy those and give them to the IRS."

She was convinced the vouchers were only payable in Apple gift cards.

"The closest of these stores is the Apple store on Flatbush Avenue, (in Brooklyn) so please go there. And I said can't. I take the subway and she said no, the call will drop, and I need the call recorded to prove my innocence," said Hogg.

Liz maxed our her debit card purchasing the first batch of cards for $4500. So after the scammer recorded the card codes she told Liz to go to her bank, withdraw $5000 in cash and buy more gift cards. After providing those codes, she got another call, a man saying he was Eric, the New York Attorney General.

"He called me from 911 so he also phished that number," recalled Hogg.

Liz was instructed to go to Harlem to pick up a refund check at IRS headquarters. Yet once she got there, the scammers claimed she had another charge to settle.

"This time she told me to take out $10,000. I think she knew what was in my bank account because it was exactly all my money," said Hogg.

The phony cop never let her hang up. Beginning at her home in Park Slope, Liz went straight to the Apple store in Downtown Brooklyn, then traveled via Uber to the real IRS office in Harlem before being ordered to the Apple store on Manhattan's Upper East Side. With two trips to her bank in between, the elaborate scam odyssey lasted seven straight hours.

In total she got taken for $19,500, every penny she saved playing gigs since high school.

The big takeaway - know the tell tale red flags to this scam. First, the scammer will try to keep you on the phone - not allowing you to hang up. That's done so you can't call the IRS or law enforcement to check on their con job.

They will always use scare tactics - usually threatening you with arrest if you don't pay this debt off immediately.

And they'll usually ask you to pay them off in gift or money cards. Apple or iTunes cards are the hot currency now.

If you smell a scam - just hang up. Remember, the IRS will NEVER call or email you.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesscam7 On Your Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News