7 On Your Side: How to spot a flood car

There has been a flood of cars left over from recent storms making their way to showroom floors.
If you are in the market to buy a used car, how do you know if the car on the dealer's lot has been damaged by water?
State laws in New York and New Jersey say a car salesman must disclose to buyers whether a car they are selling has been damaged or submerged.
7 On Your Side went undercover at a couple area dealerships who were selling flood cars to see what salesmen would say.
One confessed right away but the other did not.
Get the full story in the video player above.
