7 On Your Side: How to spot a flood car

Nina Pineda has more on how to spot a flood car at a used car dealership.

There has been a flood of cars left over from recent storms making their way to showroom floors.

If you are in the market to buy a used car, how do you know if the car on the dealer's lot has been damaged by water?

State laws in New York and New Jersey say a car salesman must disclose to buyers whether a car they are selling has been damaged or submerged.

7 On Your Side went undercover at a couple area dealerships who were selling flood cars to see what salesmen would say.

One confessed right away but the other did not.

