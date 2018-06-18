7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: Non-profit soccer team needs big money assist

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda reports on the non-profit soccer team in New Jersey who called 7 On Your Side for help.

Steve J. Livingstone
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It's a northern New Jersey non-profit that does everything from raising money for earthquake victims to helping teach kids to speak Itallian.

And they also have a sensational soccer program for kids. But after their club made a $1600 mistake, this band of ballers couldn't budge its toughest foe.

"One thousand six hundred and sixty four dollars and 99 cents." That's the amount Frank Giuliano says is gone good bye from his soccer club's coffers. "Where did it go? I have no idea," he said.

The big-money mix up has put his football non-profit in peril. The AC Milan Club has been Frank's passion for the past 14 years.

"It's a great experience, they treat the players like family," says one of its players, Carlo Aliotti. AC Milan is a top notch club, made possible by parents, fundraising and a high profile annual gala.

"At the dinner dance, we bring in $12,000 to 15,000," says Frank.

"We're trying to raise money to cover coaching, referees, tournaments and a camp we do for the kids," says Head Coach, Rene Moran.

Last January the club closed its AMEX account, switching to Visa. One of their first purchases was a new fridge for their clubhouse.

But their treasurer made a big buck blunder, sending the pay-off to the closed AMEX card, not their Visa. But even with no valid account, AMEX still cashed their check.

And when Frank called, he said he spent hours and hours on the phone. And for more than three months, Frank says AMEX couldn't find the money.

So we used some of our fancy footwork, contacting the credit card giant.

And there it was just days later, a check for the full amount.

The big takeaway: Frank's treasurer ran into trouble when he used an obsolete payee in his online banking. So it's not a bad idea to do some late spring cleaning - and clear away all your old accounts so you don't make the same mistake.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sidesoccerfinancecredit cards
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
New Jersey sting catches 29 unlicensed movers
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News