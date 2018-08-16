7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 On Your Side: How to protect yourself against 'shimming'

EMBED </>More Videos

Nina Pineda reports on how to protect yourself against "shimming."

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
We've heard of skimming, a way thieves steal your personal information at the ATM.

Now you need to protect yourself against shimming.

Every swipe of your card and every purchase puts you at risk of having your bank info stolen.

"I had no idea that it happened, no idea what it was or how it occurred," said consumer Ryan Barrett.

He is just one of many who has had his plastic hacked. It happened last month. The latest and greatest scheme is called shimming.

"Once people have caught on to skimming, now the crooks are trying shimming instead because they're much more undetectable," said Leah Napoliello, Senior Director of Investigative Services for the Better Business Bureau.

The trend is going nationwide. Shimming tools are typically thin, go inside the card reader and don't break any seals.

Despite consumers being more vulnerable than ever, there are ways to be proactive and watch for red flags.

"So if you're inserting your card into a card reader and you notice that it's getting stuck. You try to pull it out or you put it in - it's sticking for some reason, that could be a big warning sign right there that a shimming device is inside that card reader," said Napoliello.. "So if you notice that, notify the business or the bank, wherever you happened to be using that card reader, that you experienced that problem."

According to FICO, the number of compromised ATMs and point of sale devices rose 8 percent in 2017. Barrett says he isn't going to live in fear but does plan to stay alert.

"Now that I know about it, be aware and pay really close attention to charges and things like that," he said.

----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to Nina by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
finance7 On Your Sidepersonal financeconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
Children hospitalized due to heat in shelter, residents say
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
More 7 On Your Side
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
Workers rescued after getting stuck 39 floors up at UN
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
Show More
Arrest made in deadly 2016 hit-and-run boat crash in NJ
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
3 arrests after 95 overdoses at Connecticut park
Plea for help turned away after teens robbed at knifepoint
Beachgoers back in water as NJ swimming ban lifted
More News