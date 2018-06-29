TOYS R US

Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory

Reports of a man buying upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores across North Carolina have been verified. (Shutterstock)

By
CARY, North Carolina --
A man reportedly bought upwards of $1 million of toys from the now-defunct Toys 'R' Us stores in North Carolina, our sister station WTVD confirmed.

An employee at a Cary, North Carolina, store, who was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company, said the buyer visited the Cary location to purchase toys.

"It didn't happen all at this location. We don't have that much inventory. It happened at various stores. They likely went through the Raleigh liquidator," the employee said.

The only items remaining at the Cary location were a small selection of assorted baby clothes and a few small toys.

In a phone call to the Raleigh store, an employee declined to comment when asked about the anonymous shopper.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetoys r usCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TOYS R US
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Toys R Us employees rally for severance at NJ store
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
More toys r us
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News