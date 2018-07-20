PERSONAL FINANCE

Best friends in Westchester County split winning $5 million scratch off ticket

EMBED </>More Videos

Amy Freeze reports on the long-time friends who won the lottery together.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, New York (WABC) --
Two lucky long-time friends are thrilled to have won the lottery together and will split their earnings.

Former truck driver Salvatore Garro, 63, and retired mechanic Dominick Belfiore, 66, met 15 years ago and describe themselves as being as close as brothers.

The best friends each put $50 in to buy $100 worth of tickets and ended up winning $5 million on a $10 Set For Life scratch off.

The winning ticket brought them both to tears and now they plan to spoil their families -- but first up is a joint vacation to Aruba.

The store owner where they bought the winning ticket says Set For Life is his number one seller -- and after almost two decades of selling scratch offs, he is thrilled to celebrate with them.

The lottery winners say with good fortune on their side and some extra money in their pockets, they are going to try their luck and play Mega Millions next.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterynew york lotterymoneygood newsWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493M; no winner
Injured vets could be owed hefty tax refund after DOD error
Whole Foods to offer $10 Amazon credits for Prime Day
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Dozens of raccoons dead in NYC after 'zombie-like' virus
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Show More
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
More News