UNCLAIMED FUNDS

CHECK NOW: New York owes residents millions in unclaimed funds

David Novarro has more on the unclaimed funds available to almost 200,000 New York residents.

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) --
More than $112 million in unclaimed funds are available to almost 200,000 New York residents in the 36th Senatorial District, lawmakers announced Thursday.

The State Comptroller's office identified 199,945 residents from the Bronx and Mount Vernon.

An unclaimed fund is money that's turned over to the state until it's claimed by its rightful owner. In most cases, unclaimed funds come from old bank accounts, uncashed checks, utility deposits, and stocks.

Senator Jamaal Bailey, who's spearheading a campaign to guide constituents toward accessing this money, said most have no idea the state owes them money.

"As a father of two young daughters, I understand the costs that come with providing and raising a family and how beneficial extra funds can be," he said.

If you live in New York State, here's how you can check if you're entitled to unclaimed funds:

-- Visit https://ouf.osc.state.ny.us/ouf/
-- Call 1-800-221-9311

If you have unclaimed funds, the state comptroller's office will guide you through the process of claiming your money.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
