PERSONAL FINANCE

Consumer Reports: How to pick the best generator for your home

This week's power storms serve as a good reminder to always be prepared in the event of a power outage.

A generator can save the day in some cases, keeping the lights on and vital utilities running. But how do you pick the best one for your home?

Hurricane season can wreak havoc on a home.

When Maureen Ball's neighborhood lost power in a hurricane, she gave her husband an ultimatum.

"You know I've just been without heat and electricity for four days, and I said 'I want this generator and I want it now,'" homeowner Ball said.

If you're in the market for backup power, Consumer Reports says you should start by assessing your needs.

"The first thing you need to do is to make a list of the stuff that you absolutely can't live without during a storm," Consumer Reports Home Editor Eric Hagerman said.

Here are a few scenarios to use as a guide, along with some models that topped the tests:

  • If you just want to power your refrigerator, some lights and a phone charger or laptop, consider the lightest type of generator that delivers up to 2-thousand watts. The Yamaha model is also fuel efficient.
  • A midsize inverter will give you up to 35-hundred watts, so you can also power a window air conditioner, and run either your coffee maker, washing machine or hair dryer. The mid-sized Predator did well in Consumer Reports tests.
  • If your needs include running a large sump-pump or water-well pump, a larger portable generator providing up to 75-hundred watts can handle all this plus a gas furnace. Consumer Reports recommends the Generac model.
  • And if you want whole-house power, a permanently-installed standby generator that provides up to 20-thousand watts can make you forget there's a storm outside. The Champion model kicks in automatically, and can power everything in a typical home simultaneously.


As for the Ball family? They installed a whole-house generator, and the next time there was an outage...

"We kind of smiled, turned on the generator, we walked around and it was wonderful," Ball said.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financeconsumerconsumer reportsmoneypower outagegenerac
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Consumer Reports: Mobile peer-to-peer payment services
Millions will owe more in taxes next year due to low withholding
Couple can finally get married after $250,000 lottery win
What to know before using a mobile payment app
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Young brother and sister missing in Brooklyn
Pregnant woman, 2 kids rescued from Brooklyn fire
Woman accused of teaching nursing without nursing license
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
CVS recalls nasal mist due to microbiological contamination
Show More
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Vandals cause $124K in damage at Long Island golf course
Robbery suspect wanted in string of violent attacks on women
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
More News