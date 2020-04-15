Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Democratic lawmakers propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments

Monthly payments of $2,000 would go to all Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 per year.

Cash is pictured in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

Two Democratic lawmakers have proposed a bill that would provide Americans with $2,000 in payments each month until the U.S. unemployment rate bounces back from the coronavirus emergency.

The bill, called the "Emergency Money for the People Act," was introduced by Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on Tuesday.

Monthly payments of $2,000 would go to all Americans 16 or older who make less than $130,000 per year. Married couples that earn $260,000 or less would receive at least $4,000. Qualifying families with up to three children would receive an additional $500 per child.

Those who had no earnings, were unemployed, or are currently unemployed would also be eligible, according to the news release.
EMBED More News Videos



"A one-time, $1,200 check isn't going to cut it," Rep. Khanna said in the news release.

The Emergency Money for the People Act has 17 co-sponsors. Reps. Khanna and Ryan proposed the first cash infusion plan a month ago.

Under the bill, monthly payments would be guaranteed for at least six months and would renew for another six months unless the employment-to-population ratio returns to the employment level of 60%, before the coronavirus emergency began.
EMBED More News Videos

The IRS says it's launching a new tool to allow people to track the status of their stimulus check, including the date payment is scheduled to be deposited or mailed to them.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ musician raises money for nonprofits through Facebook
Mounting calls to close NYC live animal markets amid coronavirus
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Family speaks out after loss of MTA bus driver to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 900 NYC public hospital employees have COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Cuomo: NYers must wear face coverings if can't keep social distance
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
Family speaks out after loss of MTA bus driver to COVID-19
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
Show More
de Blasio: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry'
Mounting calls to close NYC live animal markets amid coronavirus
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
Florida nurse couple unites to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News