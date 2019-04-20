iteam

Easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off lottery tickets

EMBED <>More Videos

By Tonya Simpson
Big lottery jackpots have been making headlines lately and if you're still waiting to hit it big, there is an easy way to increase your odds.

The North Carolina Education Lottery has about 50 different instant scratch-off games each year, and those games account for 68 percent of all lottery sales, according to ABC7NY's sister station, WTVD-TV.

"It's the possibility of an instant win. You pay your dollar, you pay your $5, $10 right there in the store, you scratch it, you could win $500," said Van Denton, director of communications for the state lottery.

Hitting a $500 jackpot would be nice, and $10,000,000 would be even better, but players should not be quick to judge a ticket by its title.

WTVD's I-Team has learned the biggest prizes advertised on those tickets may not actually be available.

That's because tickets can remain on sale after all of the top prizes have been claimed. Denton said there is a process for taking instant games out of circulation after all of the top prizes have been claimed, but that could take up to three weeks.

Retailers are allowed to continue selling those tickets until lottery officials collect them.

Finding out which prizes are still available before purchasing a ticket is simple.

The lottery posts information about each game on its website.

That information includes how many prizes are available for each game, how much each prize is worth, and how many of each prize still remains.

Retailers can also look up that information at the store if anyone asks.

"I didn't know I could look to see what the actual prizes are that were still left, so that's very good to know," said Gina Chambers. Like Chambers, most of the lottery players WTVD polled said they had no idea this information was available, but all of them say they plan to check before choosing their next tickets.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenorth carolinaiteamlottery
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Trump gets in feud with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg
Company responds after asbestos found in makeup
Details emerge after raid on Subway pitchman Jared Fogle's home
Homeowner claims home hijacked by fraudulent landlord
TOP STORIES
Officer struck by car while responding to slashing on LI
Police find woman stabbed to death, child in NYC apartment
2 teens violently robbed in Brooklyn subway station
6-year-old falls out window of Bronx building while parents install AC unit
Correction officer accused of driving drunk, crashing into cars
Child airlifted to hospital after being struck by car on LI
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain to start off Saturday
Show More
NYC issues travel advisory ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Parents concerned over NJ school's plan to cut class time
Reality TV star says rapper punched her at NYC benefit concert
Amber Alert issued for teen whose mom is suspect in murder
Yankees drop Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording
More TOP STORIES News