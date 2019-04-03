Equal pay for women rally held on steps of New York City Hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday was Equal Pay Day, marking how far into 2019 women must continue to work to match the amount of money men earned the previous year alone.A rally was held on the steps of New York City Hall, where supporters called for equal pay for everyone.Women in New York make about 88 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn, a difference of more than $6300 per year.New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul were among those attending the rally."Because we're New Yorkers, we will not stop until we are at 100 percent pay equity, pay fair equity, and we will not have to come out here on an April day anymore," said Hochul. "We will stand with our brothers on December 31st and say we are finally equal."The pay disparity between men and women is even bigger when race and ethnicity are factored in.----------