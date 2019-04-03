Personal Finance

Equal pay for women rally held on steps of New York City Hall

EMBED <>More Videos

A rally was held at City Hall calling for equal pay for women.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday was Equal Pay Day, marking how far into 2019 women must continue to work to match the amount of money men earned the previous year alone.

A rally was held on the steps of New York City Hall, where supporters called for equal pay for everyone.

Women in New York make about 88 cents for every dollar their male counterparts earn, a difference of more than $6300 per year.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul were among those attending the rally.

"Because we're New Yorkers, we will not stop until we are at 100 percent pay equity, pay fair equity, and we will not have to come out here on an April day anymore," said Hochul. "We will stand with our brothers on December 31st and say we are finally equal."

The pay disparity between men and women is even bigger when race and ethnicity are factored in.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew york citysalaryequal rightswomen
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search on for missing NYC public school teacher, mother of 3
1 teen dead, 2 hurt after out-of-control car crashes in Brooklyn
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Man inspired to run marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
Candlelight vigil for slain college student held in her NJ hometown
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
Show More
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
3 more suspects arrested after murder victim ran for his life
50 Cent sells opulent Connecticut mansion 12 years later
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Exclusive: Jury foreman on Vetrano verdict - 'It was a slam dunk'
More TOP STORIES News