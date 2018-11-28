The "Fearless Girl" statue near Wall Street that has become a global symbol of female can-do business spirit has been removed from her spot facing the "Charging Bull" in Lower Manhattan.The bronze sculpture of a defiant-looking girl was moved on Tuesday night and will be reinstalled in front of the New York Stock Exchange by the end of the year.Boston-based State Street Global Advisors financial firm, which installed the statue in March of 2017, was encouraging people to #StandForHer at Bowling Green Park to continue the Fearless Girl's mission to inspire people from all walks of life on the issue of gender diversity.The 11-foot-tall, 7,100-pound bull, by Italian sculptor Arturo Di Modica, had become a symbol of American financial resilience following the 1987 stock market crash. Di Modica wanted the girl gone, saying she altered the dynamic of his bull and was no more than what he called "an advertising trick."Kristen Visbal's smaller sculpture, with her hands on her hips and chin pointed up, was installed as a temporary display meant to last a few weeks, to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards. But its popularity spawned an online petition seeking to keep it., and the city agreed.State Street officials joined Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this year, announcing that "Fearless Girl" would be moved to what the company called its "long-term" home by year's end. And the "Charging Bull" statue may follow.City officials have said the two figures on a Broadway traffic median are a hazard to both pedestrians and traffic, since crowds often spill onto the street there."The Bull will almost certainly be moved and will very likely wind up reunited with 'Fearless Girl,'" de Blasio's spokesman, Eric Phillips, wrote on Twitter back in April.The relocation to the stock exchange three blocks away would bring the bull back to its original place, where it was delivered on a forklift truck as guerrilla art during the night in December 1989 to express financial survival after the stock market collapse."Moving her to the stock exchange will show that a woman really has a place there," said Lin Mateedulsatit, a 26-year-old woman who works for a chemical trading company in Thailand.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------