TAXES

Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019, according to IRS data

EMBED </>More Videos

If you meet certain guidelines, you could be eligible for free tax preparation from two IRS programs. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The 16 million Americans who have already filed their federal tax returns are seeing, on average, an 8.4 percent drop in their refund amount so far this year, according to new data from the IRS.

So far in 2019, the average refund clocks in at $1,865, a decrease from the $2,035 average refund at this point in last year's tax season.

The agency said it has processed 24.3 perfect fewer refunds this year. As of Feb. 1, 2019, the IRS had paid out $8.713 billion to 4,672,000 people. By Feb. 2, 2018, though, it had paid out $12.560 billion in refunds to 6,171,000 taxpayers.

Data released this week also showed an overall 12.4 percent decrease in the number of tax returns received and a 25.8 percent decrease in the number of returns processed compared to 2018.

SEE ALSO: Free tax prep? You could qualify for these IRS programs
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRSinternal revenue servicegovernmentmoneyconsumerconsumer concernsu.s. & world
Related
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
TAXES
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
Government shutdown puts tax refunds in limbo
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
California considering proposal to tax text messages
More taxes
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dashcam captures car damage in Midtown parking garage
Here's what you need to know about filing your taxes
Stolen pension check delays marriage proposal for NJ teacher
Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Angry woman wanting beef patties smashes restaurant windows
Alleged Victoria's Secret shoplifter pepper sprays LI police
Mother charged with murder of missing NJ toddler
Huskies enter home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
VIDEO: Woman struck in hit-and-run while walking with driver's ex
17 teens, 1 adult injured in NYC school bus crash
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Show More
NJ teacher accused of offering student money for nudes
Sources: Amazon 'reconsidering' New York City move
Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot multiple times in back in Bronx
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with 14-year-old student
More News