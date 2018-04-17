PERSONAL FINANCE

IRS extends 2018 tax deadline to Wednesday April 18

EMBED </>More Videos

Taxes are due on Tuesday. If you waited to do your taxes until the last minute, here's what you need to know. (ABC News / IRS)

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline for federal taxes one day to April 18, 2018, following a failure with the agency's website. The IRS said taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive the extension.

"This is the busiest tax day of the year, and the IRS apologizes for the inconvenience this system issue caused for taxpayers," said Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter in a press release. "The IRS appreciates everyone's patience during this period. The extra time will help taxpayers affected by this situation."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters in New Hampshire that the IRS website crashed due to "a high volume technical issue." It is unclear how many people were impacted by Tuesday's outage, but, according to ABC News, about 5 million tax returns were filed on the final day of tax season last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financetaxesIRS
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News