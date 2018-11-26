PERSONAL FINANCE

Keep it: Texas Bank of America ATM mistakenly giving out $100 bills

EMBED </>More Videos

An ATM in north Harris County was allegedly giving out $100 bills instead of $20 bills, witnesses say

HOUSTON, Texas --
A Bank of America ATM in Texas was temporarily shut down after it was mistakenly giving out $100 bills.

The machine dispensed $100 bills instead of $20 bills for a short time overnight.

When word got out, cars started lining up at the bank off FM 1960 and I-45 in North Harris County, but deputies showed up and dispersed the crowd before shutting the machine down.

Now, Bank of America officials say those customers fortunate enough to get the extra cash can keep the money.

The company issued the following statement: "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."

