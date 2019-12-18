Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $372 million for tonight's drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot could make for a very Merry Christmas for a lucky someone.

No one has hit it big since September 24 when someone in Texas won the jackpot.

Tuesday's estimated jackpot of $372 million, with a cash value of $251.6 million, will be the 14th largest prize in the history of the game if someone wins.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been won six times to date in 2019, with winners in six different states: New York ($437 million on January 1), New Jersey ($273 million on March 1), Missouri ($50 million on March 12), California ($522 million on June 7), New Hampshire ($168 million on July 23), and Texas ($225 million on September 24). The lucky winner in New Hampshire was that state's very first Mega Millions jackpot winner.

Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

