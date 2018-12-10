LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --The famed "Fearless Girl" statue that was near Wall Street is moving to her new home outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
The four-foot-tall bronze sculpture was moved from Lower Manhattan last week.
For about a year and a half, she faced the popular "Charging Bull" statue.
It was supposed to be a temporary display, but the city decided to keep it after an online petition was started.
A plaque was placed at the Wall Street location.
