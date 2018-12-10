EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4871244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The statue will now be placed at the New York Stock Exchange.

The famed "Fearless Girl" statue that was near Wall Street is moving to her new home outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.The four-foot-tall bronze sculpture was moved from Lower Manhattan last week.For about a year and a half, she faced the popular "Charging Bull" statue.It was supposed to be a temporary display, but the city decided to keep it after an online petition was started.A plaque was placed at the Wall Street location.------