Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are on the rise with no winners in recent weeks.The Powerball jackpot stood at $325 million for Wednesay night's drawing.Meanwhile the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $444 million after no one took home Tuesday night's $418 million grand prize.The winning numbers were 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21Lottery officials say one person in New Jersey matched five of the numbers to take home a $1 million prize.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------