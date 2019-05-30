Personal Finance

Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots continue to climb after no winners

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are on the rise with no winners in recent weeks.

The Powerball jackpot stood at $325 million for Wednesay night's drawing.

Meanwhile the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $444 million after no one took home Tuesday night's $418 million grand prize.
The winning numbers were 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

Lottery officials say one person in New Jersey matched five of the numbers to take home a $1 million prize.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday night before Eyewitness News at 11 and the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday night

