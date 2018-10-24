MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions losers can get free pizza from Villa Italian Kitchen with your ticket and purchase of a beverage

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Unless you have one of the 15,750,013 tickets that scored at least $2 from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, chances are you're planning on ditching your losing ticket.

Before you chuck it in the recycling bin, though, you can use it to score a free slice of pizza.

Villa Italian Pizza announced a promotion that lasts for one day only on Wednesday: Bring in your losing lottery ticket and get a free slice of pizza.

There is a catch: You have to buy a beverage in order to get the free pizza, and it's only while supplies last.

"While a free slice of pizza isn't a billion dollars, we hope it will still make someone's day!" the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:
The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

How much can $1.6 billion buy?

Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

What to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
Which state is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Teens wanted in robberies of at least 7 Midtown restaurants
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Willa weakens to tropical storm, torrential rain in Mexico
Former assemblywoman set to be sentenced in Sandy fraud case
Show More
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Sandy Hook shooter's journals ordered released to public
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
Migrants pause to honor dead man, rest, still far from US
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
More News