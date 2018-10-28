POWERBALL

Lottery officials report 1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Harlem

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lottery officials report there were two winners in Saturday's estimated $687.8 million Powerball jackpot - one winning ticket was sold in New York.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Ave.

The other winning ticket was sold in Iowa.

Each ticket is worth an annuitized $343.9 million or $198.1 million cash.



The jackpot has estimated cash value of $428.6 million.

No one has hit the jackpot since August 11 when the $245.6 million prize went to a man from Staten Island, New York.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold in South Carolina.
RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

Powerball is played in 44 states.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing here on abc7NY.com and our WABC Eyewitness News app on Saturday night.

