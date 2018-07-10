PERSONAL FINANCE

CHECK YOUR ACCOUNT: Macy's data breach targeted customers who shopped online

EMBED </>More Videos

Macy's customers impacted by data breach (KTRK)

If you shopped online at Macy's, make sure you check your credit card statement.

Macy's reported a data security breach from April 26 to June 12.

It apparently targeted people who shopped online at macys.com or bloomingdales.com.

Hackers were able to see customers' personal and credit card information.

The company is offering free protection services to customers.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesecurity breachretailmacy'sshoppingonline shoppingu.s. & worldmoney
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News