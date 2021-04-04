consumer concerns

Consumer alert: Manufacturers warn of price increase for house hold staple

EMBED <>More Videos

Grocery store household staples reportedly set to increase

NEW YORK -- A number of manufacturers are warning that a trip to the grocery store may cost more for Americans in the coming weeks.

Diapers, paper products and cereal are likely to see price increases as early as this June, analysts say. Pet owners should expect cost surges in food products like Kibbles 'n Bits, Milk-Bone and 9lives.

Hormel Foods and Smuckers have already raised their prices for Skippy and Jif peanut butters.

The reason? Companies are paying higher freight, manufacturing and shipping fees. Products for ingredients like grain and pulp, which goes into paper products, are also more expensive than they were last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame -- Americans are buying up home staples, pairing more demand with limited and/or inefficient supply chains, and leading to higher prices.

The supply chain is also still seeing residual effects from the record-breaking winter blast that hit Texas and other parts of the South, causing many chemical plants to shut down.

And even though the maritime traffic jam caused by the Suez Canal's blockage by a cargo ship has eased, it is costing the global supply chain $10 billion to $15 billion per day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financehomeu.s. & worldgrocery storeconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER CONCERNS
'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over hepatitis fears
Popular weight loss app has more than 1,200 complaints
Activation scam targets streaming TV customers
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID update as vaccine eligibility expands
2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of LIE for 8 hours
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure: CDC
NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
Show More
6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in NYC neighborhood
Weinstein appeals rape conviction, claims he was made 'media villain'
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
ER doc theorized lack of oxygen stopped George Floyd's heart | LIVE
Anti-hate crime rally held before court appearance in Asian attack
More TOP STORIES News