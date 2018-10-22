MEGA MILLIONS

Billion-dollar lottery: Mega Millions jackpot surges to record $1.6 billion

Marcus Solis has the latest on the growing Mega Millions jackpot.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mega Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $1.6 billion, the largest in U.S. history, after there were no winners in Friday night's $1 billion drawing. The estimated cash option is nearly $905 million.

Friday's Mega Millions numbers were: 65-53-23-15-70 Megaball: 7

There were four second-place winners in New York State, who each won $1 million, along with another million-dollar ticket sold in New Jersey.

The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

There have been 25 drawings without a jackpot winner since then, but there have been more than 34.4 million winning tickets sold across the game's nine prize levels.

The previous larges all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

