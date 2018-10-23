MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight, highest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.6 billion, the highest lottery drawing in the country's history.

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing comes with a $1.6 billion prize, the largest lottery drawing in the country's history. It comes with a cash option of $904 million.

What are the biggest lottery jackpots ever?

This will be both the largest Mega Millions drawing ever and the largest overall lottery jackpot.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

Before this, the highest jackpot in U.S. history was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET. Ticket sales close 15 minutes before.

RELATED: How much can $1.6 billion buy?

How big is the Powerball now?

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $620 million. That means $2.2 billion combined is up for grabs.


Why is the Mega Millions jackpot so big?

This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

RELATED: Why do the lottery jackpots get so high?

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

What are the odds of winning the Mega Millions?

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.
How do you play the Mega Millions?

Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Each number goes from 1 to 70, except for the final number which ranges from 1 to 25.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2.

What were the winning Mega Millions numbers on Friday?

The winning numbers are: 15-23-53-65-70 Mega Ball: 7. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
MEGA MILLIONS
LI lottery pool comes together to raise money for cancer research
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Which state is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Which state is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
7 On Your Side: Son waits over a year for dad's grave monument
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Massive fire tears through buildings in New Jersey town
Murder investigation in death of LI attorney in Turks and Caicos
Suspect wanted in Brooklyn vending machine jewelry heist
Undelivered mail found in woods in Westchester County
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Possible explosive device found at home of philanthropist George Soros
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
Hurricane Willa approaches land as Category 4 storm
Show More
Man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
Connecticut reports first flu death of the season
Search for suspect in random attack on teen in Queens
Pizza deliveryman once detained, arrested in domestic incident
Tourist charged after crashing drone into Midtown building
More News