PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $405M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $405 million.

The jackpot is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $235 million.

There was no jackpot winner in last Tuesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 22, 29, 31 and 34, and the Mega Ball number was 1.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Drawings take place at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this weekend. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $253 million.

For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Facebook Messenger scam cons woman out of life savings
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
7 On Your Side delivers a refund for postal customer
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Senate votes to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Whisper
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
LI karate teacher accused of sexually abusing teen student
Sentencing day for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
8 charged with faking therapy for disabled children
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
Show More
90-year-old driver survives crash off railroad tunnel
Derailed NJ Transit train back on track, being removed
Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt; Mother in custody
NJ shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident
Mom busted at movies with booze-filled sippy cup
More News