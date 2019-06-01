Mega Millions jackpot at $444 million for Friday night's drawing

Personal Finance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to climb, with no winners in recent weeks.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $444 million for Friday after no one took home Tuesday night's $418 million grand prize.

The winning numbers were 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

Lottery officials say one person in New Jersey matched five of the numbers to take home a $1 million prize.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, meaning the next jackpot is worth a whopping $350 million.

The winning numbers were: 03-32-34-42-61, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday night before Eyewitness News at 11 and the next Powerball drawing on Saturday night

