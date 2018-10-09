PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot at $470M for winning numbers drawing tonight

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $470 million.

The jackpot is the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265.3 million.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Friday night's drawing were 27, 28, 32, 41, 69 and the Mega Ball number was 12.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
No winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $470 million
Winning numbers drawn for $420 Mega Millions jackpot
Facebook Messenger scam cons woman out of life savings
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael gains strength, heading towards Florida
LIRR disruptions after minor derailment of work train
Limo Crash Victims: Remembering those killed in Schoharie, NY
Bode, Morgan Miller have new baby after daughter's drowning
Woman sexually assaulted in East Village elevator
Investigation into limo crash as victims remembered
Gov. Murphy set to release details of NJ Transit audit
Owner of limo company involved in crash was former FBI informant
Show More
Yanks say Luis Severino's pregame warm-up didn't factor into rout
2 arrested after NYC man slashed, wife sexually assaulted
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Man arrested after woman killed in front of mom in Brooklyn
Outrage over fliers calling for reporting of undocumented immigrants
More News